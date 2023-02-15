ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do not be carried away by Nedumaran’s claim on Prabakaran’

February 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has cautioned Tamil nationalist ideologists not to get carried away by the recent claim of Pazha Nedumaran, Tamil Nationalist Movement leader, that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabakaran is alive.

In a statement issued in Thanjavur on Tuesday, TDP president P. Maniarasan said if Tamil nationalist ideologists accept Mr Nedumaran’s claim and rejoice then there was every possibility of them being booked for supporting a banned organisation.’

Persistent claims of Mr. Nedumaran that Prabakaran had gone underground since 2009 portrays the LTTE leader as a coward, he said and added that Mr. Nedumaran might have fallen into the hands of ‘fascist’ BJP and acting as a tool to cull the resurgence of Tamil nationalist ideology and protests against imposition of Hindi.

