DNA of 31 persons fails to match with faecal samples from Vengaivayal tank

January 24, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

More than a year after human faeces were found floating in an overhead tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal, investigators have suffered a setback as the DNA samples of 31 persons did not match with the faecal samples collected from the tank. The incident came to light in December 2022.

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), which is investigating the case, had collected blood samples of 31 persons at different points of time as part of their probe and sent them for a DNA test in Chennai. This was done upon obtaining a direction from the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Pudukottai.

The DNA test was performed to carry out the probe in a scientific manner and collect scientific evidence since there were no eye witnesses, said sources in the CB-CID.

However, the DNA samples of the 31 persons did not match with the faecal samples collected from the water tank, the sources said.

Now, the CB-CID will collect samples from the other suspects and send them for DNA tests after obtaining a court direction.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID is concentrating on conducting polygraph tests as part of its investigation and has filed a petition in this regard in the special court to run the test on 10 persons initially.

Recently, nine out of the 10 persons filed a petition objecting to the polygraph test.

The next hearing of the case is slated for January 29.

After the incident came to light in December 2022, the case was initially probed by special teams of the Pudukottai police and was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID in January 2023.