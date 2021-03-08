DMK’s vision statement disappoints MSME sector

Tiruchi

The MSME sector here is disappointed over absence of specific thrust on development of small industries in the DMK's 10-year vision statement for the State's development.

The seven broad categories identified for development constitute economy, agriculture, water resources, education and health, urban development, rural infrastructure and social justice.

DMK president M.K. Stalin did talk about the target for double-digit economic growth over the next 10 years and creation of 10 lakh job opportunities every year, but made no mention about extricating the MSME sector from the financial troubles accentuated by COVID 19 lockdown, industry watchers say.

“It is shocking that the vision statement of DMK has no mention on infusing vibrancy into MSME sector,” R. Elango, president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, said, wondering how the sector that is in dire need of active intervention for revival could be overlooked.

“We are not happy with the generalisations in the vision statement on industrial development. There ought to be a special focus on MSME sector with particular reference to industries. Educated people can be provided employment only in industries; they cannot be expected to take up agriculture,” Rajappa Rajkumar, president of BHEL Small Industries Association said.

In its MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) policy, 2021, unveiled recently, the AIADMK government had promised a three-fold increase in capital subsidy, and strengthening the role of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.

Other parties had spelt out their plans for MSME sector. The PMK has promised SIPCOT industrial estates for every district, and region-wise industrial development, adapted to the area-specific advantages in terms of eco-system, and availability of raw material.

The Makkal Needhi Maiyam has promised support for the MSME sector through mentoring by financial institutions and government initiatives; start of skill development super parks in every district under public-private partnership; and timeline-based business facilitation model.