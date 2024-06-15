GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK’s Lalgudi MLA kept in the dark about Minister’s visit, takes to social media to register his protest

A. Soundara Pandian, four-time MLA from Lalgudi, expressed his unhappiness about not being informed about K.N. Nehru’s visit to the constituency to select site for taluk office buildings

Published - June 15, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCH

C. Jaisankar

DMK MLA from Lalgudi A. Soundara Pandian took to social media on Saturday to register his objection to the “failure” of the officials to inform him about the venues and timings of the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in his constituency.

Mr. Nehru, principal secretary of the DMK, accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials visited various places in Lalgudi on Friday to decide on sites for constructing new taluk and sub-registrar offices. After visiting Lalgudi, Mr. Nehru posted a message on his ‘X’ handle about his programme.

He said that he along with the Collector, senior officials and representatives of local bodies participated in the programme. The Minister uploaded pictures of his visit on X handle. However, it is alleged that Mr. Pandian, a four-time MLA from Lalgudi, was not informed of the Minister’s programme.

Miffed at this, Mr. Pandian replied to the Minister’s post on his handle that the Lalgudi constituency had become vacant “since the death of its MLA Soundara Pandian”. The post went viral creating a buzz in the political circles in Tiruchi.

Mr. Pandian told The Hindu that he should have been informed in his capacity as the MLA of Lalgudi constituency when the Minister undertook a tour. “It was painful,” he said. However, he added that it was not his intention to make it a big issue.

