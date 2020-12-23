DMK holds meetings in 150 villages

Terming the opening of mini clinics by the AIADMK government as an “election gimmick”, senior DMK leader K.N. Nehru on Wednesday said that the people would teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the gram sabha meeting organised by the DMK at Peruvalanallur near Lalgudi and Kuratheru in the city, he said that unemployment had emerged as a major issue among the youths in urban and rural areas. The people in rural areas were fed up with lack of basic infrastructure such as proper road, drinking water and street lights. Instead of addressing their grievances, the AIADMK government had been trying to deceive the people by opening mini clinics, which was nothing but an election gimmick.

The DMK, he said, had submitted a list of corruption charges against the AIADMK Ministers to the Governor for suitable action. The DMK would explore legal remedies if action was not taken against them. The cases against the former DMK Ministers was vendetta politics by the AIADMK. However, the prosecution had failed to prove the motivated charges against them and most of them had been acquitted. The Pongal gift hamper with ₹ 2,500 to the ration card holders would in no way fetch votes to the AIADMK, he said.

On Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan invoking the name of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, he said that Mr. Hassan would, otherwise, get no votes.

As per the direction of DMK president M.K. Stalin, the DMK organised gram sabha meetings in more than 150 villages in the district, he said. The grievances aired by the people would be compiled and redressed once the DMK was voted back to power, he said.

In Pudukottai district, the DMK organised gram sabha meetings in 30 villages. DMK district organiser Chellapandian and party functionaries participated in the meetings. They collected signatures of the people against the AIADMK government.