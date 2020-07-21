Tiruchirapalli

DMK stages protest

DMK cadre staged protests on Tuesday for heavy electricity bills in front of their residence and party unit offices.

Its principal secretary K.N. Nehru led the demonstration in Tiruchi.

The protesters urged the government not to impose a heavy burden on the public by levying heavy power bills during the pandemic. They also wanted the government to provide adequate time for the consumers in respect of payment of power bills in instalments.

Similar demonstrations were held in various parts of the central districts.

