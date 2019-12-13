DMK youth wing cadre oppose CAB

TIRUCHI

Several youth wing cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were detained in Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur on Friday after they staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which has been passed in both houses of the Parliament.

A group of 40 DMK youth wing members who assembled near the Head Post Office in Pudukottai Town staged a protest and tore the copies of the Bill to express their protest leading to their arrest.

In Ariyalur Town, a total number of 26 youth wing members were held after they staged a protest and tore the copies of the bill. A total number of 19 party cadre were held in Perambalur Town after they staged a demonstration near the old bus stand.

In Tiruchi city, a group of party youth wing members staged a demonstration against the Bill near the Central bus stand.

Thanjavur

The cadre were arrested when they staged demonstrations in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

While 16 youth wing members, led by Sun. Ramanathan, youth wing organiser, DMK Thanjavur south district, were taken into custody after they tore photo copies of the CAB during the demonstration held on the Gandhiji Road, 43 persons led by R. Dakshinamurthy, youth wing organiser, DMK Thanjavur north district, were arrested in Kumbakonam when they staged a similar demonstration. All the arrested were later released.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, 40 youth wing members led by the Tiruvarur district youth wing organiser Ilaiyaraja were arrested after a demonstration in town. They were later released, police added.