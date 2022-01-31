DMK yet to finalise seating-sharing arrangement with allies in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

31 January 2022 23:01 IST

AIADMK fields a mix of new and old faces for all 65 wards in city

The DMK is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangement with its allies for the election to Tiruchi Corporation, even as the AIADMK released its first list of candidates on Monday.

With some of the partners, especially the Congress, reportedly unhappy with the number of seats offered by the DMK, there has been a delay in signing the agreement, sources in the alliance said.

DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has held protracted talks with representatives of the alliance partners in recent days. He has made clear the party’s intention of contesting not less than 50 of the 65 wards in the city so to win the Mayor’s seat for the first time without any hitch.

The party is said to have offered four wards to the Congress, two each to MDMK, CPI and CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and one each to Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. However, no agreement has been signed apparently in the wake of discontent in the ranks of Congress and IUML.. The IUML is bargaining for one more seat and over choice of wards.

A Congress committee headed by Tiruchi MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has been formed to complete the negotiations with the DMK. The Congress, reliable sources indicate, is keen on getting at least 10% of the total seats, but the DMK is reluctant to concede the demand.

Sources in the Congress say that although there is some discontent within the party over the number of seats offered, a deal is expected to be clinched soon. “Agreements have been reached in a few other Corporations and with time running out, we expect an agreement soon here too,” says a Congress functionary.

IUML sources also indicate that an agreement is expected to be reached soon.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has released the list of its candidates for all 65 wards in the city. The party has fielded a mix of old and new faces for the election. Vellamandi N. Jawaharlal Nehru, son of former Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, and J. Srinivasan, former Deputy Mayor, are among the prominent candidates nominated by the party.