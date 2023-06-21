DMK won’t be afraid of pressure exerted by BJP, says Udhayanidhi

June 21, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The BJP Government exerts pressure on the DMK as it opposes the saffron party vigorously, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

Distributing financial assistance to senior members of the party at the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhii, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept BJP in the State.

Later, responding to a question from journalists on the BJP opposing the initiatives of the DMK government, he said, “The opposition by the BJP shows that the Government is on the right path. DMK has been providing good governance in the State and BJP is not able to digest it. That’s why, they use agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax to threaten us. We won’t be afraid of Modi or ED.”

Review meeting

Mr. Udhayanidhi also chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of development works and schemes at Vimalambigai Thirumana Mahal in Mayiladuthurai. He distributed welfare assistance to 4,675 beneficiaries worth ₹34.66 crore.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was taking efforts to make Tamil Nadu a model State in India.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Collector AP. Mahabharathi, MP S. Ramalingam, MLAs, and government officials were present.