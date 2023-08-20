DMK will win battle against NEET, says Nehru

August 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration and Principal Secretary of the DMK K.N. Nehru on Sunday said that time would prove that the DMK was not staging a drama by taking up the issue of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

Winding up the day-long fast organised here by the DMK youth wing, he said that the Opposition parties had criticised that the DMK, which came to power by promising scrapping of NEET, had been staging a drama by organising fast across the State. The DMK had not enacted a drama. It had taken a number of steps to scrap NEET since it came to power.

Governor R.N. Ravi had been acting against the interest of the people and the student community. The Anti-NEET Bill was waiting for the President’s assent. The DMK was committed to scrapping the NEET. A section of people continued to raise apprehension over the chances of fulfilling the promise. A conducive atmosphere would soon come at the Centre. The Bharatiya Janata Party would definitely face defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It would pave the way for the scrapping of the NEET, Mr. Nehru said.

He said 17 Bills passed by the State Assembly had been waiting for the Governor’s nod. The Governor, who was supposed to be neutral, was playing politics. He continued to give trouble to the DMK government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had taken a lead role in opposing the “anti-democratic politics” of the BJP government at the Centre. His uncompromising stand would guide the DMK to score a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Members of Legislative Assembly and others participated in the fast that began at 9 a.m and culminated at 5 p.m.

ARYALUR

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar led the fast in Ariyalur. The DMK cadres from different parts of the district including Jayamkondam, Andimadam, Thirumanur, Keezhapalur participated in the fast.

PUDUKOTTAI

A large number of DMK cadre observed a day-long fast held at Thilagar Thidal. Law Minister S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change C.V. Meyyanathan were among those observed fast.

THANJAVUR

More than 500 DMK men took part in the fast held in Thanjavur. Former Minister S.S. Palanimanickam presided over the agitation. Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the fast. Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja presided over the fast in Tiruvarur.