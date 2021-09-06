DMK urged to use party funds to release ‘Dravida Kalanjiyam’

The Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has urged the DMK to compile and release the ‘Dravida Kalanjiyam’ book using the party funds and not the exchequer for bringing out this publication.

In a statement the TDP president, P.Maniarasan, welcomed the clarification given by the Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu that the proposed publication would be a compilation of the speeches/literary works of the Dravidar Kazhagam/Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam personalities such as Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, publications brought out by other writers about the traits and achievements of the DK/DMK personalities and the works/thesis of others such as Iravatham Mahadevan, Balakrishnan who have tried to paint the Tamil Language and Tamil Culture as part of Dravidam.

Such being the intention of the present administrators of the State then it would be apt if they bring out the proposed compilation using their party fund, he said and added that it would not be fair to spend the exchequer to bring out a publication containing the so called achievements of DK and DMK.

He also questioned Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s claim that the ‘Dravidian Model’ adopted by the DMK played a key role in the social economic development of Tamil Nadu. “Were the Tamilians inferior to the people of Northern region prior to Independence or during the British Rule?” he wondered and added that the Tamil speaking landmass enjoyed a flourishing socio economic status when it was called the Madras Presidency.