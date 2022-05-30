DMK Tiruchi unit wants Udhayanidhi in Cabinet

Resolution adopted at meeting

Resolution adopted at meeting

The DMK’s Tiruchi south district unit on Monday adopted a resolution favouring the inclusion of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the State Cabinet.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, an actor-producer, is also the DMK’s youth wing president and represents the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency.

The special resolution was adopted at the executive committee meeting, held ahead of Mr. Stalin’s arrival in Tiruchi en route to the delta districts. The meeting was presided over by DMK Tiruchi south district unit organiser and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is a close friend of Mr. Udhayanidhi.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by DMK Tiruchi (East) MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj, the party’s former Tiruverumbur MLA, K.N. Sekaran, and district-level functionaries, among others.

The meeting also featured a discussion on celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on June 3 by distributing welfare assistance.