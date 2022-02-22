DMK sweeps town panchayats in Tiruchi, Karur; close call in Manapparai and Ariyalur

The DMK led alliance has swept most of local bodies in Tiruchi district including Tiruchi City Corporation.

The DMK on its own has won a majority in the four municipalities of Thuraiyur, Thuvakudi, Musiri and Lalgudi and 14 town panchayats. Its candidates won in 68 wards in Thuraiyur, Thuvakudi, Musiri and Lalgudi municipalities. The DMK won 14 wards in Thuvakudi, 15 in Thuraiyur, 14 in Musiri and 17 in Lalgudi. Similarly, 137 candidates of the DMK won in 14 town panchayats including Ponnampatti, Uppilliyapuram, Koothapar and an S. Kannanur. The AIADMK won in 34 wards in the town panchayats.

However, the voters of Manapparai municipality gave a split verdict with the DMK-combine and the AIADMK winning 11 wards each. Five independent candidates were declared elected. They are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the municipal chairman.

According to the results declared on Tuesday, the AIADMK has won in 27 wards in five municipalities including Manapparai. Except Manapparai, the party failed to muster enough support in Thuraiyur, Musiri, Lalgudi and Thuvakudi.

Ariyalur

The voters of Ariyalur municipality too were divided between the DMK and the AIADMK. Out of 18 wards, both parties won in seven wards each. Four wards went to independent candidates.

In Jayamkondam Municipality, the DMK has emerged a single largest party by winning 10 out 21 wards. The AIADMK and the PMK won in four wards each. While two wards went to VCK, one ward went to an independent.

The DMK is set to capture both Udayarpalayam and Varadharajanpettai town panchayats.

KARUR

The DMK has clearly outplayed the AIADMK in Kulithalai, Pallapatti and Pugalur municipalities and eight town panchayats in Karur district.

It won in 20 wards each in Kulithalai and Pugalur, 19 of its candidates won in Pallapatti municipality. The AIADMK has managed to secure one ward each in Kulithalai and Pugalur. As far as eight town panchayats were concerned, the DMK candidates won in 101 wards. The AIADMK won in eight wards.