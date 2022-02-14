The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Duraimurugan has suspended 26 cadres in Thanjavur district from the party since they pitted themselves against the official DMK and alliance candidates fielded in the urban local bodies elections to be held on February 19.

In the suspension notice, he has mentioned the names of 15 cadres, some of them holding party posts and former civic body representatives in Thanjavur Corporation domain, 5 in Vallam Town Panchayat domain, 2 each in Orathanadu TP and Thirukkattupalli TP and one each in Melathirupoonthuruthi and Thiruvaiyaru TPs and announced that they had been suspended from the primary membership and other posts they held since they had acted against the party’s decision, direction and instructions.