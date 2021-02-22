DMK stages stirs condemning fuel price hike

Tiruchi

22 February 2021 15:58 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Monday condemning the steep hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The demonstration in Tiruchi was held at a couple of places. Former Minister and the party's principal secretary K. N. Nehru led the demonstration near the District Collectorate. Mr. Nehru also took part in the stir that was held near the Chathram bus stand in which party MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others participated.

In Pudukottai district, the demonstrations were held at Pudukottai town and Aranthangi. The party's Tirumayam MLA S. Regupathy led the demonstration organised in Aranthangi town. In Perambalur town, the demonstration was held near the old bus stand led by the party’s district secretary Rajendran, while in Ariyalur the stir was led by former MLA S. S. Sivasankar.

In Karur town, the demonstration was led by the party’s district unit in-charge and Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji. The demonstrations in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai towns were led by the party’s respective district in-charges Gowthan and Nivedha Murugan respectively.