DMK stages stirs condemning fuel price hike

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Monday condemning the steep hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
The demonstration in Tiruchi was held at a couple of places. Former Minister and the party's principal secretary K. N. Nehru led the demonstration near the District Collectorate. Mr. Nehru also took part in the stir that was held near the Chathram bus stand in which party MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others participated.
In Pudukottai district, the demonstrations were held at Pudukottai town and Aranthangi. The party's Tirumayam MLA S. Regupathy led the demonstration organised in Aranthangi town. In Perambalur town, the demonstration was held near the old bus stand led by the party’s district secretary Rajendran, while in Ariyalur the stir was led by former MLA S. S. Sivasankar.
In Karur town, the demonstration was led by the party’s district unit in-charge and Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji. The demonstrations in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai towns were led by the party’s respective district in-charges Gowthan and Nivedha Murugan respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath