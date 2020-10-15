DMK stages demo

Members of the Youth Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Thursday condemning M. K.Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, for directly approaching the Union Government seeking Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to the University and the bifurcation of the university.
A group of the Youth Wing members staged a demonstration in front of the Government Engineering College at Sethurapatti in Tiruchi.
Demonstrations were staged at two places in Thanjavur district. The demonstrators, led by MLAs Kovi.Chezihan and Durai Chandrasekaran at Sengipatti and by youth wing office bearers at Rajamadam, raised slogans condemning Professor Surappa for forwarding a proposal seeking IoE status for Anna University directly to the Central Government and claiming that the University would be able to meet the requirement to get IoE status easily. They also condemned the bifurcation of the University which, they claimed, resulted in paving way for the Anna University slipping into the fold of Union Government.
