DMK scores massive victory in Tiruchi, Karur Corporations

DMK workers celebrate their victory in the urban civic polls in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The DMK-led alliance on Tuesday scored a landslide victory in the election to Tiruchi Corporation..

Out of 65 wards, the alliance captured 59, leaving just six wards to other parties and independents.

By winning 49 wards out of the 50 contested by the party, the DMK got an absolute majority on its own in the 65-member Corporation. Significantly, the party was poised to get the mayoral post for the first time since the establishment of Tiruchi Corporation by merging Srirangam and Golden Rock municipalities in 1994.

Its alliance parties won in 10 wards. While the Congress won in all five wards, MDMK won in two. The CPI, CPI (M) and VCK scored victory in one ward each.

The AIADMK, which fielded candidates in all 65 wards, put up a dismal performance. It could capture just three wards. Its candidates, C. Aravindan, (Ward 14), Anusuya Ravishankar (Ward 37) and K. Ambikapathi (Ward 65) romped won. N. Jawahar, son of former Minister and Tiruchi (urban) district secretary Vellamandi N. Natarajan, was among the AIADMK’s prominent losers.

AMMK candidate P. Senthinathan was elected from Ward 47. Two wards went to independents.

Former Deputy Mayor M. Anbalagan (Ward 27) and one of the front runners for the Mayor’s post, M. Mathivanan (Ward 16), T. Muthuselvam (Ward 57) and Khajamalai Vijay (Ward 60) were among the DMK’s winners.

Former Deputy Mayor M. Anbazhagan won the election to Ward 27 of Tiruchi Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

V. Jawahar (Ward 2), president, Tiruchi (urban) Congress Committee, and S. Sujatha (Ward 31), former Mayor, were among the winners belonging to the Congress. K. Suresh Kumar, secretary, Tiruch (urban), CPI, won from Ward 23.

The DMK and its allies established clear leads over the AIADMK candidates since the commencement of counting held at Jamal Mohamed College. Though the AIADMK won just three wards, its candidates were placed second in most wards. The BJP, which parted ways with AIADMK and fought the elections on its own, drew a blank. At least one or two of its candidates in Srirangam were expected to win. But, they could not.

P.M.N. Mujubur Rahuman, Returning Officer, handed over winning certificates to the winners.

Karur

The DMK swept in the local body poll to the newly created Karur Corporation. Out of 48 wards, the ruling party put up candidates in 44 and in 42. The Congress and CPI (M) won in one ward each.

The AIADMK, which was expected to win in at least 10 wards, ended up winning two. Independent candidates won in two wards. The BJP, DMDK failed to do well.

The DMK secured an absolute majority in the Corporation and its candidate would be the first mayor of Karur Corporation.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, who was the Returning Officer, handed over winning certificates to the winners.