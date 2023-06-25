DMK rule has only increased burden on common people: Vasan

June 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday claimed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government’s rule in the last two years had only increased the burden on the common people instead of reducing it as promised.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, Mr. Vasan alleged that the DMK government had “blindly” hiked the taxes thereby increasing the burden on the common people. Instead of being people-oriented, the government’s attitude and its functioning was “anti-people”, he alleged.

Charging that the law and order in the State had deteriorated, Mr. Vasan believed the reason for murders and other crimes reported in Tamil Nadu was due to the functioning of TASMAC liquor shops. It was only because of the continuous demand of the AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Tamil Maanila Congress that the DMK government had closed down 500 TASMAC shops, he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Vasan claimed the people of Tamil Nadu had lost confidence in the two-year DMK government rule. To another question, he claimed the recent meeting of the opposition parties at Patna had ended as a failure in the very first round.. The general impression across the country was that how could the state-level leaders who could not solve the problems in their respective States find solution for the people of the country, Mr. Vasan said.

