DMK puts up strong show in Mayiladuthurai

The ruling DMK put up a strong showing in five out of the six urban local bodies in the district.

Barring Sirkazhi Municipality, where it ended up winning 11 out of 24 wards, the DMK came out triumphant in Mayiladuthurai Municipality and all four town panchayats: Kuthalam, Manalmedu, Tharangambadi and Vaitheeswarankoil.

Of the six independent candidates who registered victory in Sirkazhi Municipality, three were rebel candidates of DMK, who have expressed their support for the party, making the task easy for it to wrest control of the local body. Besides, one ward was won by MDMK, its ally.

The DMK put up a strong performance winning in 24 out of 35 seats in Mayiladuthurai Muncipality. Likewise, the ruling party candidates were elected in 10 out of 15 wards in Kuthalam Town Panchayat, eight out of 15 wards in Manalmedu Panchayat, 14 out of 18 wards in Tarangambadi Town Panchayat and 10 out of 15 wards in Vaitheeswarankoil Town Panchayat.

The AIADMK could secure a handful of seats only in Mayiladuthurai Municipality and Mnalmedu Town Panchayat where it won in seven wards and five wards respectively.

The PMK won in two wards each in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi Municipalities, and one ward each in Kuthalam and Vaitheeswarankoil Town Panchayats.