DMK prevails in 10 out of 12 segments in Thanjavur and Tiruvaur districts

The DMK alliance put up a dominant show, winning 10 out of 12 Assembly Segments in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

It has bagged 10 constituencies – seven in Thanjavur and three in Tiruvarur districts. Sitting Orathanadu MLA, M. Ramachandran of DMK lost the race to former Minister, R.Vaithilingam of AIADMK though the sitting MLA and Food Minister, R. Kamaraj managed to retain the Nannilam Assembly Segment in Tiruvarur district.

Other sitting MLAs who have retained their seats in Thanjavur district are Durai Chandrasekaran of Thiruvaiyaru, G. Anbalagan of Kumbakonam, Govi Chezhian of Thiruvidaimaruthur, and T. K. G.Neelamegam of Thanjavur. The victors in district are T. R. B. Raaja of Mannargudi and Poondi Kalaivanan of Tiruvarur, belonging to the DMK.

While the DMK’s alliance partner, CPI has won the Thiruthuraipoondi seat in Tiruvarur district, it has won the Pattukottai and Peravurani Segments by fielding its own candidates. The other seat, Papanasam Assembly Constituency was secured by Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah who had contested in the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.