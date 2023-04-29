HamberMenu
DMK party functionary found dead in Thanjavur district

The body of the 44-year-old was found with injuries, near the Thirunageswaram railway level-crossing gate, on Friday night, the railway police said

April 29, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Balasubramanian (44) of South Street, Thirubuvanam, a DMK party functionary, was found dead with injuries near the Thirunageswaram railway level-crossing gate, in Thanjavur district, on Friday night.

According to the Kumbakonam Railway Police, they received information that a body was found near the railway tracks, a few metres away from the Thirunageswaram level-crossing gate, just after the Tirupati-Rameshwaram tri-weekly express train crossed the gate at around 9 p.m.

Subsequently, the body was retrieved, and on investigation, the deceased was identified as Balasubramanian of Thirubhuvanam. The railway police have registered a case, and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

