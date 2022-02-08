DMK nominee to get elected unopposed in Thiruthuraipoondi municipality

TIRUVARUR

S.Pandian, 51, of Thiruthuraipoondi, who filed his nomination as DMK candidate for Ward number 5 in Thiruthuraipoondi Municipality, is all set to be declared elected unopposed as all others withdrew their papers on Monday.

A total of 264 nomination papers were received for 24 Wards in the municipality and 133 of them were rejected during scrutiny. On Monday, 45 candidates withdrew their papers leaving 86 in the fray for the post of councillors..

Interestingly, in Ward 5, where the ruling DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi candidates were shortlisted for the contest along with 15 independents last week, the nomination papers of 17 candidates, including the AIADMK and PMK, were withdrawn, leaving the field open for the DMK nominee to be elected unopposed.

In all 459 candidates were in the contest for 110 Wards in Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur Municipalities for which elections would be held on February 19, official sources said.