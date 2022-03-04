DMK nominee defeated by rebel candidate in Kilvelur Town Panchayat 

DMK's official candidate for Chairmanship of Kilvelur Town Panchayat was defeated by a party rebel candidate on Friday in the indirect election for the post.

The DMK had chosen Rajathi who had won in the 11th ward for the post. However, Rajathi, who had mustered seven votes, was defeated by Indira Gandhi, member of 15th ward and spouse of a local DMK functionary, who had contested as a rebel candidate and secured eight votes.

Election for the post of Vice-Chairman was postponed in the absence of contestants. Only six ward members had turned up at the time specified for election of the Vice-Chairman.

THITTACHERY

Thittachery Town Panchayat witnessed an Independent candidate Ayisha Siddiqa assuming the post of Chairman.

Independents had won in nine of the 15 wards. DMK had won in six and AIADMK in one. The AIADMK candidate Kasthuri had joined the DMK a few days back.

THALAINAYAR

Commotion prevailed for some time during the conduct of indirect elections in Thalainayar Town Panchayat where the AIADMK had a slender majority of eight votes against seven by its rival DMK.

Eventually, AIADMK candidate Senthamilchelvi representing the sixth ward was elected as the Chairman.

VELANKANNI

In Velankanni Town Panchayat, DMK ward member Diana Sharmila was elected as Chairman. The DMK had won in 12 out of 15 wards in the local body.

NAGAPATTINAM

In Nagapattinam Municipality, DMK candidate Marimuthu, Member of 30th Ward, was elected unopposed as Chairman, in the indirect election.

The DMK had won in 34 out of 35 wards in the local body. The alliance parties had won in three wards, the AIADMK in five and independents in the remaining three wards.

VEDARANYAM

Having won in 18 out of 21 wards in Vedaranyam Muncipality, the DMK, with its absolute majority, got Pugazhendhi of DMK representing 16th ward elected as the Chairman.