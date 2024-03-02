ADVERTISEMENT

DMK may include abolition of GST in its manifesto

March 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson and MP T.K.S. Elangovan on Friday hinted that abolition of GST might figure prominently in the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting with party office-bearers and individuals to invite suggestions for preparing the Lok Sabha election manifesto from here on Friday, Mr. Elangovan said after the introduction of GST, the Union government had been allocating more funds to States ruled by the BJP which affected the prospects of “developing States”. Hence, scrapping GST and reverting to the old system of taxation by the State governments would be preferred, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US