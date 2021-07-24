DMK man among five booked for sand mining offence

TIRUCHI

The Puthanathan police on Saturday registered a case against five persons, including a DMK man, on the charge of sand smuggling in a pond at Meyyampatti.

Acting on inputs, a police team visited Vellalakulam at Meyyampatti and found a group involved in sand smuggling. On noticing the police personnel, the group members fled the scene. However, the police managed to arrest M. Paulraj of Nallur near Natham and seized the earthmover and the lorry.

Interrogation revealed that Nagaraj, husband of Kalaiselvi, DMK councillor of Manapparai Panchayat Union, was involved in the crime. The offenders were absconding, police said.