Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Thursday accused the ruling DMK government of indulging in ‘katta panchayat’ (holding kangaroo courts) and collaborating with wrong doers. This was the Dravidian model of governance provided by the DMK government, Mr. Annamalai charged.

Speaking at Alangudi while on his ‘En Mann ‘En Makkal’ padayatra in Pudukottai district for the second day, Mr. Annamalai alleged the hallmark of the two-year DMK government was “corruption, commission and collection”

Claiming that no corruption charge could be levelled against the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Annamalai felt Mr. Modi had been providing governance with determination and with a resolve to ensure security. The standard of living of people had increased under the BJP rule, Mr. Annamalai claimed.

The BJP government at the Centre had provided funds to the tune of ₹10.76 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last nine years, Mr. Annamalai said adding the Centre had been disbursing a sum of ₹2,000 every three months to the bank account of farmers besides depositing wages directly to the bank accounts of workers engaged under the 100-day Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme without any interference of middlemen.

After the BJP government came to power in 2014 there has been no instance of suicide of farmers in the country, Mr. Annamalai claimed and described Mr Modi as a true friend of the farmers.

Mr. Annamalai said as the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president he had written a letter to the Election Commission seeking to restore the Parliamentary constituency for Pudukottai as it was one of the oldest districts in the State. The Pudukottai Parliamentary constituency was abolished during the delimitation exercise in 2009 and the six Assembly constituencies in the district were apportioned to four Parliamentary constituencies in as many districts.

Taking a dig at DMK Ministers Siva. V. Meyyanathan and S. Regupathy, both hailing from Pudukottai district, Mr. Annamalai alleged the district was tottering under the two Ministers who were unable to govern their respective departments.

