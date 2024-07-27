DMK holds protests against Union Budget in central districts

The DMK on Saturday held protests across delta districts as part of a State-wide protest against the Union Budget.

The party said the budget ignored the requirements of Tamil Nadu, with funds allocated only to States ruled by BJP and its allies.

In Tiruchi, the Central and North district units of the party organised a protest in front of the Collectorate. District secretaries S. Vairamani and Thiyagarajan led the demonstration, which saw the participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters. Several DMK leaders, including Mayor M. Anbazhagan, MLAs S. Kathiravan and S. Stalin Kumar, and District Panchayat Council Chairman Dharman Rajendran, addressed the gathering.

The Tiruchi South District unit of the DMK held a separate demonstration at Thiruvanaikaval Post Office junction. City secretary Madhivanan led the protest, which was attended by hundreds of party workers and supporters, with MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj addressing the gathering.

In Thanjavur, DMK members protested near Head Post Office. District secretary Durai Chandrasekaran led the protest along with Thanjavur MP S. Murasoli and MLA T.K.G. Neelamegam, who addressed the participants.

The Thiruvarur district unit of the DMK staged a protest in front of the Tiruvarur new railway station on Saturday. District secretary Poondi Kalai Vanan led the demonstration.

In Mayiladuthurai, DMK members protested in front of Head Post Office. Town Secretary Selvaraj led the protest, with MLAs Nivedha Murugan and M. Panneerselvam participating.

In Nagapattinam, the party held a protest at Abirammi Amman Temple grounds. District secretary Gauthaman led the protest, which was attended by party officials and supporters.

