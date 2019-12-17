DMK holds demonstration against Citizenship Act

Taking strong exception to AIADMK support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former DMK Minister and Tiruchi district secretary (north) K.N. Nehru on Tuesday said the ruling party had betrayed Sri Lankan Tamils and the minorities.

Presiding over a demonstration organised by the DMK here, he said the AIADMK invoked the Sri Lankan Tamils cause for electoral gains. A large number of Sri Lankan Tamils, who were displaced by the civil war in Sri Lanka, lived in the State for several years. There was no provision to accord citizenship to them in the CAA. But the AIADMK supported the Bill in Parliament. It was an act of betrayal of the Sri Lankan Tamils and minorities.

Mr. Nehru said the PMK that raised its voice for the Sri Lankan Tamils too supported by the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, The Act could not have been passed had the AIADMK and the PMK voted against it. On the other hand, the DMK voiced its opposition to the Bill right from the beginning.

On local body polls, the senior DMK leader said the AIADMK planned to use money and muscle power to influence voters. Officials should ensure free and fair poll. The DMK cadre should work hard to win over the confidence of voters.

A large number of cadre from different parts of the district took part in the agitation. DMK district secretary (Tiruchi south) Kaduvetti Thiagarajan, Tiruchi city secretary M. Anbalagan, MLAs Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Soundarapandian and Stalin Kumar were among those participated. They raised slogans against the BJP and the AIADMK.

In Ariyalur, district secretary S. Sivasankar presided over the agitation. DMK cadre from Jayankondam, Andimadam, Thirumanur, Udayarpalayam and other parts of the district participated in it.

The protestors indulged in sloganeering against the BJP and the AIADMK for the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In Karur, cadre of various wings of the DMK took part in the protest held near the Head Post Office in Karur on Tuesday. District organiser and former Minister V. Senthil Balaji led the protest. Former Minister M. Chinnasamy and senior leader Nanniyur Rajendran participated in the agitation.