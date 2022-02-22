DMK headed towards victory in Tiruchi, Karur Corporations

Disappointing performance by AIADMK

The ruling DMK-led alliance is all set to score a massive victory in the elections to Tiruchi and Karur Municipal Corporations.

Most of the candidates of the DMK and its alliance partners, the Congress, MDMK, CPI and others, who were fielded in 65 wards of Tiruchi Corporation, established clear leads over AIADMK candidates right from the commencement of the counting held at Jamal Mohamed College here.

Out of 33 wards for which results were declared by noon on Tuesday, the DMK alliance won in 28 wards. While the DMK alone captured 22 wards, the Congress won in four wards. Two MDMK candidates were declared elected. The CPI candidates were declared elected in two wards and the VCK won in one ward.

The AIADMK, which fought the elections on its own, put up a disappointing show. Most of its candidates were defeated. The party managed to win only in one ward until the results were declared till 12.20 pm. The AMMK candidate won in one ward.

In Karur Corporation too, the ruling combine put up a tremendous show. The results of 30 out of 47 wards were declared by 12.40 pm. Out of 30 wards, the DMK won in 25 wards. The opposition AIADMK managed to win in two wards. Two Independents were among the declared winners. One DMK candidate was elected unopposed.