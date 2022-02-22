DMK has smooth sail in Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam municipalities

The DMK and its allies registered an emphatic victory in both Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam Municipalities in the district.

In Nagapattinam Municipality, the DMK won in 28 out of 36 wards. The AIADMK could win only in five seats, and three wards were won by Independents. One of the Independents won was elected unopposed from Ward 16.

In Vedaranyam Municipality, the dominance of DMK was absolute, as it won in 18 out of 21 wards. The Congress, AIADMK and an independent won in one ward each.

The only solace for AIADMK in Nagapattinam district was in Thalainayar town panchayat where it won in eight out of 15 wards and was in a position to take control of the local body.

Thittacherry town panchayat threw up a surprise with nine independents winning in the local body with 15 wards. The DMK won in five wards and AIADMK in one.

The DMK wrested control of two other town panchayats of Velankanni and Kilvelur.

In Velankanni town panchayat, the DMK won in 12 out of 15 wards. The AIADMK won in two wards., and the remaining one went to an Independent.