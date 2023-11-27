ADVERTISEMENT

DMK has mortgaged delta farmers’ rights over Cauvery water, says Annamalai

November 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Karunanidhi did not renew the agreement signed between the Madras Presidency and Mysore State in 1974 for political gains and his son was doing the same now, says the Tamil Nadu BJP President

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Monday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of “mortgaging” the rights of delta farmers on the Cauvery issue.

Addressing a rally at the end of his Enman Enmakkal walk at Orathanadu on Monday, Mr. Annamalai said it was in 1974 that the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi did not renew the agreement between the Madras Presidency and Mysore State over sharing the Cauvery river waters for political reasons.

Now, his son and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had done the same by not raising this issue with his political ally Congress, which was in power in Karnataka, he said. The quantum of harvest had dwindled by half this season because of non-availability of Cauvery waters, he added.

Mr. Annamalai criticised the DMK Members of Parliament elected from this region and the ruling party’s attempts to take credit for farmer-oriented projects/schemes and the proposed introduction of flight services between Chennai and Thanjavur. “You do not qualify to be a representative of the delta by mere birth. Only those who work hard to protect the interests of delta farmers such as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi were their real representatives,” he said.

