DMK has lost credibility to govern the State, says G.K. Vasan

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday said that the DMK government failed to deliver the goods on all aspects of governance in the State.

Presiding over a function held here to mark the birth anniversary of late Congress leader K. Kamaraj, he said that the crime rate had been increasing at an alarming rate in the State. Murders, dacoity, chain-snatching and group clashes have become an every day ordeal. Anti-social and rowdy elements have the upper hand. “They have no fear. There is no safety for the people in this DMK government,” he added.

He further said that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over 65 lives, was an example of worst governance. The hands of the police have been tied. They are unable to act independently. The DMK, run by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has lost its credibility to govern the State, Mr. Vasan added.

Taking a dig at the DMK government over its handling of the Cauvery issue, Mr. Vasan said that the Cauvery was a lifeline of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The government should have accorded top priority to get water from Karnataka. In a federal set up, the State governments had to obey the orders of the court and the statutory bodies. But, despite the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, the Karnataka government had refused to release water to Tamil Nadu. It was the duty of the ruling dispensation in the State to get water released from Karnataka. But, it has miserably failed to do this, he said.

BJP president K. Annamalai said there was a strong need for a political transformation in the State. Parties that are a part of the National Democratic Alliance should put up a united fight to bring about a change, he said.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and senior leaders of the NDA participated.

