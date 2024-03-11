DMK has failed people of Tamil Nadu, says Dinakaran

March 11, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), led by the party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, staged a demonstration near the Chathiram Bus Stand in the city on Monday condemning the alleged rise in drug trafficking in the State.

Mr. Dinakaran said the rise in drug trafficking was alarming as youths were affected. He accused the DMK of being silent on the issue, creating suspicion amongst the general public. “The people of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson (to the party) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he added.

The DMK had fulfilled only one or two of its election promises but behaved as if it had fulfilled all its promises to the people, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.