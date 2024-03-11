GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK has failed people of Tamil Nadu, says Dinakaran

March 11, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran addressing the protesters in Tiruchi on Monday.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran addressing the protesters in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Members of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), led by the party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, staged a demonstration near the Chathiram Bus Stand in the city on Monday condemning the alleged rise in drug trafficking in the State.

Mr. Dinakaran said the rise in drug trafficking was alarming as youths were affected. He accused the DMK of being silent on the issue, creating suspicion amongst the general public. “The people of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson (to the party) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he added.

The DMK had fulfilled only one or two of its election promises but behaved as if it had fulfilled all its promises to the people, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

Tiruchi / narcotics & drug trafficking / politics

