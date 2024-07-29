DMK govt. thinks it can suppress Opposition parties by foisting cases against them: C.Ve. Shanmugam

Former AIADMK Minister and Rajya Sabha member C.Ve. Shanmugam on Monday, July 29, 2024 said that the DMK government thinks that it could suppress Opposition parties by foisting cases against them using the police. But, this would not work.

Speaking to journalists here, Mr. Shanmugam said former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had been arrested in a “false case.” The ex-Minister would fight this in the court, prove that he was innocent and would come out soon, Mr. Shanmugam said. He alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated as the State witnessed murder, rape and robbery cases every day.

There was free flow of illicit liquor, he alleged, adding that instead of tackling these issues and curbing crimes, the DMK government was using the police to suppress the Opposition parties.

Earlier, Mr. Shanmugam accompanied by former Minister P. Thangamani, former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP P. Kumar and former Minister M. Paranjothi met Mr. Vijayabhaskar in the Central Prison here.

