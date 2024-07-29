GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK govt. thinks it can suppress Opposition parties by foisting cases against them: C.Ve. Shanmugam

Published - July 29, 2024 04:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister and Rajya Sabha member C.Ve. Shanmugam on Monday, July 29, 2024 said that the DMK government thinks that it could suppress Opposition parties by foisting cases against them using the police. But, this would not work.

Speaking to journalists here, Mr. Shanmugam said former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had been arrested in a “false case.” The ex-Minister would fight this in the court, prove that he was innocent and would come out soon, Mr. Shanmugam said. He alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated as the State witnessed murder, rape and robbery cases every day.

There was free flow of illicit liquor, he alleged, adding that instead of tackling these issues and curbing crimes, the DMK government was using the police to suppress the Opposition parties.

Earlier, Mr. Shanmugam accompanied by former Minister P. Thangamani, former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP P. Kumar and former Minister M. Paranjothi met Mr. Vijayabhaskar in the Central Prison here. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.