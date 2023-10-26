DMK govt. has taken all possible steps for the release of Muslim prisoners, says IUML 

October 26, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KARUR:

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president K.M. Kader Mohideen on Thursday said the State government had done what it could do for the release of Muslim prisoners and it was for Governor R.N. Ravi to now take action in this regard.

The IUML had conducted a conference in 2010 seeking the release of Muslims who had spent over 20 years in jail. The then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, and the then Deputy Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, were among those who attended the conference. The IUML gave an undertaking that it would ensure that no released prisoner would indulge in wrongdoing and, subsequently, seven prisoners were released, he told reporters at Pallapatti.

Mr. Stalin had held high-level meetings thrice over the issue at that time, he added. As of now, 49 prisoners had to be released, he said, adding that the AIADMK, which had ruled between 2011 and 2021, had done nothing to release the prisoners. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was raising this issue only now for political gain, he said.

He further said that the DMK government had taken all possible steps over the issue. The Assembly had passed a resolution on releasing the prisoners, and was awaiting the Governor’s nod. The IUML would meet him to stress the need to release the prisoners and, if needed, would also meet Union Minister Amit Shah, he added. Taking exception to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s statement that Mr. Ravi would not give his nod, Mr. Mohideen said Mr. Annamalai could not make such a statement as it was for the Governor to take a decision.

