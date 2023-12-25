GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK govt has not learnt lessons from the recent flood in Chennai and southern districts: Annamalai

December 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Monday claimed that the DMK government had not learnt its lessons from the recent cyclone and flood in Chennai and its neighbouring districts and the subsequent unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the four southern districts, but was instead blaming the Centre.

Speaking to journalists at Tiruchi airport, Mr. Annamalai said the four southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari had lost their productivity following heavy rainfall and flooding. It would take at least two years for these districts to regain their productivity.

Nearly 85% of the salt pans in Thoothukudi and paddy fields had all been devastated in the massive flooding, he said, and added that Tamil Nadu would lag behind in industrial output and productivity for six months every time the State witnesses heavy rainfall if it was not handled properly in the long term.

The Centre would definitely provide compensation to Tamil Nadu. But the DMK government was only spending time blaming the Union government and passing the buck. If it continued in the same vein, the DMK government would not be able to handle the next flood, Mr. Annamalai claimed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.