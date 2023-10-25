HamberMenu
DMK govt has always given due respect to freedom fighters: Law Minister

October 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Wednesday said the DMK government had always given due respect for freedom fighters and constructed memorials for them. 

In a brief interaction with journalists at Natham Pannai near Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy said the DMK government had been organising events in memory of freedom fighters.

To a query on Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent speech in which he had accused the State government of erasing the sacrifices of freedom fighters from textbooks and public memory, he said a fitting statement was given by party MP T.R. Baalu to Mr. Ravi’s speech as it had breached the limits.

Replying to a query, Mr. Regupathy claimed that the AIADMK headed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would not be able to win over the minority community as they were solidly behind the INDIA bloc. He alleged that the AIADMK was the ‘B’ team of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

