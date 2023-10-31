DMK government adopting confrontationist attitude against Centre: Annamalai

October 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KARUR:

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai on Tuesday accused the DMK government of adopting a confrontationist attitude against the Union government.

Knowing well that education was in the concurrent list, the State government had made a number of attempts to usurp the powers of the Governor, who wants to improve the standard of higher education, he said during an interaction with journalists in Karur.

Referring to the State Government’s petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Governor R.N. Ravi to decide on Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Annamalai said 12 of those Bills related to the State seeking to make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of various State universities. The State government had no right to undermine the Governor’s powers in higher educational institutions, he said.

The BJP leader backed the Governor’s decision to reject the government’s recommendation to appoint former DGP C. Sylendra Babu as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.