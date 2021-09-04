Tiruchirapalli

DMK functionary arrested for assaulting Tahsildar

V. Gopi, 51, treasurer, Manapparai town unit of DMK, was arrested on Friday on a charge of abusing and assaulting J. Fathima Sahayaraj, a Special Tahsildar, at Town Settlement Office in Manapparai.

According to sources, heated arguments ensued between Gopi and Sahayaraj when the former sought details on patta for some survey numbers. It was alleged that Gopi assaulted the official besides abusing him.

Acting on a complaint, the Manapparai police registered a case. Meanwhile, Gopi was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was discharged from the hospital after being remanded in 15-day judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 9:06:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/dmk-functionary-arrested-for-assaulting-tahsildar/article36294613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY