DMK flays priority for other States’ candidates in railway employment

10 August 2020 17:45 IST

TIRUCHI

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a demonstration in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Monday condemning “the priority being given to candidates of other States for employment in Southern Railway and depriving opportunities for candidates of Tamil Nadu.”

During the demonstration led by the party's Tiruverumbur MLA and Tiruchi south district secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the cadre demanded employment for Railway Act Apprentices of Tamil Nadu at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop.

Around 200 members of the party participated in the demonstration during which they demanded that the on-going exercise of verification of certificates of candidates, a majority of whom were from North Indian states selected by the Railway Recruitment Board for the post of Grade-III technician at the railway workshop, here be withdrawn.

They also wondered how candidates from various North Indian States managed to come to Tiruchi for employment at the railway workshop during the current lockdown period and sought an explanation from the State government.

They also wanted 90 % of jobs in Central government offices functioning in Tamil Nadu be provided to the candidates from the State. They wanted the State government to immediately withdraw an order allowing candidates from other States to compete for employment in State government offices.

After the conclusion of the demonstration, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi met the Chief Workshop Manager of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop Shyamadhar Ram and submitted a memorandum.