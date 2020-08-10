DMK flays priority for other States’ candidates in railway employment

TIRUCHI
Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a demonstration in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Monday condemning “the priority being given to candidates of other States for employment in Southern Railway and depriving opportunities for candidates of Tamil Nadu.”
During the demonstration led by the party's Tiruverumbur MLA and Tiruchi south district secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the cadre demanded employment for Railway Act Apprentices of Tamil Nadu at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop.
Around 200 members of the party participated in the demonstration during which they demanded that the on-going exercise of verification of certificates of candidates, a majority of whom were from North Indian states selected by the Railway Recruitment Board for the post of Grade-III technician at the railway workshop, here be withdrawn.
They also wondered how candidates from various North Indian States managed to come to Tiruchi for employment at the railway workshop during the current lockdown period and sought an explanation from the State government.
They also wanted 90 % of jobs in Central government offices functioning in Tamil Nadu be provided to the candidates from the State. They wanted the State government to immediately withdraw an order allowing candidates from other States to compete for employment in State government offices.
After the conclusion of the demonstration, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi met the Chief Workshop Manager of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop Shyamadhar Ram and submitted a memorandum.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath