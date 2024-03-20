DMK fields a new face in Thanjavur

March 20, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The DMK has fielded its Thanjavur North Union Secretary, S. Murasoli, 46, as its candidate for Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Murasoli hails from Thennankudi hamlet in Thiruvaiyaru Assembly Constituency

Sitting MP S.S. Palanimanickam, who was elected from the constituency six times, was a notable omission in the party’s candidates list for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from a farmers’ family, Mr. Murasoli holds an undergraduate law degree and has served in various capacities starting from village representative to his present position in the party from 2004. His father, K. Shanmughasundaram, has served as the village panchayat president of Thennankudi.

Mr. Murasoli replaces the veteran MP and two-time former Union Minister of State (Finance), Mr. .Palanimanickam, 74. Mr. Palanimanickam holds the track record of bagging the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency seat for five times in a row since 1996, besides emerging victorious in 2019 .

Mr. Palanimanickam was denied the party ticket in 2014 too, when his party colleague and another senior DMK MP T.R. Baalu was tfielded as the DMK nominee for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency elections, which was eventually lost by the later.

Mr .Palanimanickam threw his hat into the Parliamentary election ring as a DMK candidate in the 2019 elections and emerged victorious.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.