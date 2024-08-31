ADVERTISEMENT

DMK district unit bats for elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM

Published - August 31, 2024 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special resolution seeking the elevation of Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister was passed at the DMK Thanjavur Central District unit meeting held here on Saturday.

Citing the “stupendous and hard work” put in by Mr. Udhayanidhi during the Lok Sabha elections and ensuring a clean sweep of all seats in the State, the district unit appealed to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to elevate Sports Minister as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The special resolution was read out by the Thanjavur Central District unit secretary and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran. District presidium chairman C. Iraivan was present. The resolution was passed unanimously, according to sources in the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US