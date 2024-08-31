GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK district unit bats for elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM

Published - August 31, 2024 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special resolution seeking the elevation of Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister was passed at the DMK Thanjavur Central District unit meeting held here on Saturday.

Citing the “stupendous and hard work” put in by Mr. Udhayanidhi during the Lok Sabha elections and ensuring a clean sweep of all seats in the State, the district unit appealed to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to elevate Sports Minister as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The special resolution was read out by the Thanjavur Central District unit secretary and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran. District presidium chairman C. Iraivan was present. The resolution was passed unanimously, according to sources in the party.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.