DMK district unit bats for elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM

A special resolution seeking the elevation of Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister was passed at the DMK Thanjavur Central District unit meeting held here on Saturday.

Citing the “stupendous and hard work” put in by Mr. Udhayanidhi during the Lok Sabha elections and ensuring a clean sweep of all seats in the State, the district unit appealed to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to elevate Sports Minister as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The special resolution was read out by the Thanjavur Central District unit secretary and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran. District presidium chairman C. Iraivan was present. The resolution was passed unanimously, according to sources in the party.