DMK councillor in Pallapatti municipality resigns

April 28, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor Jamal Mohammed, representing ward 15 in the Pallapatti municipality, resigned on Friday protesting against poor implementation of development works in his ward.

According to sources, Mr Mohammed, who came to attend the council meeting, handed over his resignation papers to the Chairperson. He told reporters that since he was elected to the municipality, he had been fighting for implementing basic amenities in his ward. But, no action had been taken to solve the issues. Moreover, he was not given enough opportunities to express the grievances of the residents in the council meeting. Hence, he had resigned.

