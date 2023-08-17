HamberMenu
DMK consistent in its stand against NEET: Law Minister

August 17, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Thursday said the DMK government was consistent in its stand that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was not required. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his Independence Day address, had sought the transfer of the subject of education to the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, as it would help in abolishing centralised examinations such as NEET, Mr. Regupathy said, addressing journalists in Pudukottai.

When asked about AIADMK general secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s reported remarks that the DMK’s announcement of a State-wide hunger strike against NEET on August 20 was meant only to divert the attention of the public from the AIADMK’s conference on the same date, Mr. Regupathy said it was a baseless allegation. The DMK had called for the fast in support of its demand for the abolition of NEET, he added.

