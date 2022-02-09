DMK committed to implementing poll promises: Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHI

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the DMK would implement all promises given to the people in its manifesto.

Canvassing votes for the DMK and its alliance candidates for the urban local body elections at various points including Woraiyur and Thuvakudi in Tiruchi, he said that the party had implemented most of its election promises including waiver of jewel loans in cooperative societies. In spite of tough financial situation, the DMK had been implementing various welfare schemes for the people. It was committed to implement the remaining poll promises.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that the DMK government, since assuming power, had administered about nine crore COVID 19 vaccines against the AIADMK could do just about one crore vaccinations. This was made it possible due to the commitment of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The people should give clear mandates to the DMK in the urban local bodies too, he said.

Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others participated in the campaign.

Karur

Earlier, speaking at a road side campaign in Karur, the DMK youth wing secretary said that his party would continue to fight to get exemption for Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. NEET was against the oppressed and suppressed classes and the government would explore all options, including political and legal, to do away with NEET, he said. Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji accompanied Mr. Udhayanidhi.